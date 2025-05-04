Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 724 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

