Mariner LLC Takes $383,000 Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Braze by 8,436.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Braze stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $48.33.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Braze

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

