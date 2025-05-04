Mariner LLC Cuts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,848 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,704,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 303,628 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,652,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 362,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

