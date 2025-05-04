Mariner LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiriusPoint by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 742.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity at SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $612.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPNT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DOWLING & PARTN raised SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPNT

SiriusPoint Profile

(Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.