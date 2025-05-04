Mariner LLC Acquires 1,003 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Limbach were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Limbach by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 62,987 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price objective on Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

LMB opened at $103.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $107.00.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,778. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

