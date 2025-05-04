Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 325,497 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,219,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 325,497 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.8% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,619,000. Spahn Wealth & Retirement LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,107,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,072 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 484,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $106,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

