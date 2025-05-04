Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $435.28 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

