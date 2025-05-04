FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 2,036 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,532,402 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,439,407,000 after buying an additional 4,568,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,024,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,790,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,648 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 46.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,048,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,032,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,483 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 54,590,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,490,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 43,900.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,042,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.07. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

