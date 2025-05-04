First Trust Advisors LP Sells 27,188 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,667,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after buying an additional 45,669 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,553,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after buying an additional 309,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,076,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 62.10%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

