First Trust Advisors LP Sells 22,291 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,539 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,291 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 94,242 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 2.2 %

SBCF opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. The company's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

