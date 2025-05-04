First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,011 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGND. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 825.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LGND opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,651.37. This represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

