First Trust Advisors LP Invests $3.39 Million in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 211,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 832.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BrightView by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Up 2.6 %

BV stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.