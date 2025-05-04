First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,550 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in PROG by 2,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 178,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 170,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,050 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $684.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PRG. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

