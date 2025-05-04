First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 37,274 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 599.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,274 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 842.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Performance

American Woodmark stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $897.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $106.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.