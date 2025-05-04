Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Core & Main by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at $774,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.6 %

Core & Main stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

Insider Activity

In other Core & Main news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $770,282.64. This trade represents a 57.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $2,118,292.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $207,977.60. This represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,045 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,698. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

