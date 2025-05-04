Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher Gunsten bought 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. This represents a 6.72 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

