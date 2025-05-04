AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,307 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of AZZ worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AZZ by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AZZ by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE:AZZ opened at $90.62 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. Analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,889 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $2,309,227.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,160,013.04. The trade was a 11.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

