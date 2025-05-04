Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,266,582,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after purchasing an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

