Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 88,000 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,471,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 9.9% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,883,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $435.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

