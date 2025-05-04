Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Position Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,678,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

