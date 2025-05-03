William Blair Weighs in on Teladoc Health Q1 Earnings

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

TDOC opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.73. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at $541,473.36. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,111 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

