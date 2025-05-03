What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for First Solar Q1 Earnings?

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for First Solar in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.30. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FSLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Solar from $253.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,492,640. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.