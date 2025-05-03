Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $657.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $658.00 to $657.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

SPOT opened at $642.77 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $286.21 and a 1 year high of $653.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,041,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,638,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

