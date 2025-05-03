Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 638,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Friday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of InflaRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. InflaRx had a negative net margin of 33,362.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InflaRx Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

