Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 96,973 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 96,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Orion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Orion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Stock Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $43,131.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 79,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,705.14. This trade represents a 4.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

