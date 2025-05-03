Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 399.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $25.59 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

