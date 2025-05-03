Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 68,760 Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Global X SuperDividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.84. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.