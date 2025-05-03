NewEdge Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,751 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in APA by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in APA by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

