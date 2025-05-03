NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $145,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 185,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 158,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares during the period. Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $17,058,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Moreno purchased 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 231,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTAI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.06 and a 1-year high of $181.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.41 and a beta of 1.79.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.