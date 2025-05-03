NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $172,000 Holdings in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleDown Interactive were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDI. B. Riley began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Up 1.4 %

DDI stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 21.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.21.

DoubleDown Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.