NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,886 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iCAD were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICAD. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in iCAD by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iCAD in a report on Saturday, April 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Laidlaw restated a “hold” rating on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of iCAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.78.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 17.81%.

iCAD Profile

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

