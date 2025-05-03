Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Position Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

