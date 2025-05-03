Mariner LLC Sells 662 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

