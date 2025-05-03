Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $61.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $43.52. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Maplebear shares last traded at $44.00, with a volume of 2,831,644 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CART. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. FBN Securities started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $223,449.93. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $898,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

