HC Wainwright Lowers Earnings Estimates for Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verona Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verona Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Verona Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $72.73 on Thursday. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.47 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $811,432.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 79,264 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $661,854.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,608,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,784,949.60. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

