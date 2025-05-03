Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 444,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 214,628 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,064,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLS. Baird R W raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

NYSE:FLS opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

