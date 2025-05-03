Evercore ISI Has Lowered Expectations for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. FBN Securities started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $642.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $570.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.59. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $286.21 and a 1-year high of $653.32.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,782,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 641,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,041,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,638,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

