Barclays PLC Purchases 5,875 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Worthington Steel by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS opened at $26.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Featured Articles

