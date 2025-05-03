Barclays PLC Buys 28,036 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCMG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 115,546 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 225,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GCM Grosvenor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

GCM Grosvenor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.00 and a beta of 0.65. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 101.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,466.67%.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

