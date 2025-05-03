Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Autohome worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Autohome by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autohome by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.29 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

