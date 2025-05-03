305,867 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 305,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

