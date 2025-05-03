305,867 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 305,867 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of LUMN opened at $3.78 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lumen Technologies
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Meta Takes A Bow With Q1 Earnings – Watch For Tariff Impact in Q2
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Earnings: 2 Reasons to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Palantir Earnings: 1 Bullish Signal and 1 Area of Concern
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.