109,419 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,419 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SMFG opened at $13.86 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.