XTX Topco Ltd Invests $34,000 in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 932.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,321,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,071 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 550,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 62,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,397 shares in the company, valued at $635,540.22. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYPS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

