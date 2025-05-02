Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

Shares of XELB stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.01. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

