Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, Sidoti upgraded Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XELB
Xcel Brands Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xcel Brands
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xcel Brands
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.