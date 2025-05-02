Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $115,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,021 shares of company stock worth $41,760,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $213.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.83. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

