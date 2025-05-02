US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Cheniere Energy Q1 Earnings

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $13.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.33 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.46.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LNG opened at $230.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,638,000 after purchasing an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $130,772,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

