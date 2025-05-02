UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

UiPath Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -74.11 and a beta of 1.04.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

