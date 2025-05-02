Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.67.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $540.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.15 and its 200-day moving average is $592.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $452.57 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total value of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,310,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,190,000 after purchasing an additional 62,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,406,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,768,000 after buying an additional 71,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,680,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $528,465,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

