TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TAC stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.72. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

