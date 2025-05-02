TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of X stock opened at C$55.18 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$35.65 and a twelve month high of C$55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.

