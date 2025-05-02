TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on TMX Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
In related news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 40,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.49, for a total value of C$1,979,776.00. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TMX Group Ltd is a company that operates several global markets to provide investment opportunities for its clients. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montreal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport, which provides listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products, and other services to the global financial community.
